I/O Coin Price Hits $0.0460 on Exchanges (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0460 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 35.5% lower against the dollar. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $889,783.31 and $245.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.21 or 0.00272872 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00015546 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006711 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002384 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00009916 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,361,571 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

