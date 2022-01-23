ichi.farm Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00051578 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,431.89 or 0.06890460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00059353 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,250.51 or 0.99877879 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007439 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003424 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

