ICHI Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.17 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.62 or 0.00038569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a market capitalization of $56.67 million and $2.17 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ICHI has traded up 50.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00050445 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,433.12 or 0.06891335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00059895 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,310.93 or 1.00011468 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007268 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003405 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,161,696 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

