ICHI (ICHI) Price Tops $13.26 on Major Exchanges

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 23rd. ICHI has a market capitalization of $55.19 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ICHI has traded up 43.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ICHI coin can now be bought for approximately $13.26 or 0.00037212 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00051869 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,492.83 or 0.06994118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00059145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,624.80 or 0.99952368 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007659 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003443 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,160,896 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

