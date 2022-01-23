Idavoll Network (IDV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.32 Million

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Idavoll Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Idavoll Network has a market cap of $8.32 million and $282,876.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Idavoll Network has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00051689 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,494.23 or 0.06932586 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00058770 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,657.24 or 0.99107464 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007316 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003404 BTC.

About Idavoll Network

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 846,569,887 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

