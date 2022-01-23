IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $20,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Financial Corporation boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the third quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.50.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $501.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.50, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $455.23 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $601.33 and a 200-day moving average of $639.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.