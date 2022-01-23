Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,535 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Illumina by 1,180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 953.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.35, for a total transaction of $41,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,949 shares of company stock worth $3,690,537. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.29.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $365.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.09, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.98. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $341.03 and a 12-month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.