ImageCash Reaches Market Cap of $9,380.23 (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. ImageCash has a market cap of $9,380.23 and $1.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ImageCash has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. One ImageCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00050125 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,432.38 or 0.06918900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00057375 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,263.20 or 1.00306186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007270 BTC.

ImageCash Coin Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here . ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com

ImageCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using U.S. dollars.

