IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In other IMAX news, insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $161,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 73.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 16,201 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the second quarter valued at about $962,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IMAX by 13.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in IMAX by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in IMAX by 95.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 152,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMAX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.17. 446,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,937. IMAX has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.60.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IMAX will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

