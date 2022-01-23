Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 126,714 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,380,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 126,714 shares during the period. IQVIA comprises about 1.4% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.72% of IQVIA worth $330,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in IQVIA by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in IQVIA by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $240.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.00 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The company has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.21.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.37.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

