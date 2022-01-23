Impax Asset Management Group plc Cuts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,224,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 43,841 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 1.5% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.17% of Danaher worth $372,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 53.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock opened at $280.45 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $200.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.67.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

Several research firms recently commented on DHR. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.07.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

