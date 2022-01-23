Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $53.98 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489,375 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 24,458 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $53,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $96.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.79. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $95.47 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $112.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.89.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Article: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.