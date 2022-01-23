Impax Asset Management Group plc Raises Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,760,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,212 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $196,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,607,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,158,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,474 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,061,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,909,786,000 after acquiring an additional 238,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,692,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,212,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,467,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,012,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,229,547,000 after purchasing an additional 177,950 shares during the period.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $124.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.77. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $107.58 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $645.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

