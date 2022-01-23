Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) versus Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Head to Head Survey

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) and Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Imperial Petroleum and Eagle Bulk Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imperial Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Eagle Bulk Shipping 0 0 5 0 3.00

Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus target price of $61.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.88%. Given Eagle Bulk Shipping’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eagle Bulk Shipping is more favorable than Imperial Petroleum.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and Eagle Bulk Shipping’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imperial Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Eagle Bulk Shipping $275.13 million 2.00 -$35.06 million $6.51 6.21

Imperial Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Profitability

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and Eagle Bulk Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imperial Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Eagle Bulk Shipping 20.11% 24.66% 12.12%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.4% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eagle Bulk Shipping beats Imperial Petroleum on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Inc. is a ship-owning company providing petroleum product and crude oil seaborne transportation services. Imperial Petroleum Inc. is based in ATHENS, Greece.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer. The company was founded by Sophocles N. Zoullas on March 23, 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

