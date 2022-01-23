Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) is Toronado Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Toronado Partners LLC cut its stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 620,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,434 shares during the period. Impinj comprises approximately 12.5% of Toronado Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Toronado Partners LLC owned approximately 2.55% of Impinj worth $35,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Impinj by 6.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,946,000 after acquiring an additional 111,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 8.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,465,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,613,000 after buying an additional 116,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,037,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,546,000 after buying an additional 45,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 761,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,265,000 after buying an additional 33,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 14.3% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 492,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,407,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $152,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 592 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $42,854.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,057,919 shares of company stock worth $82,789,563. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, lifted their price target on Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $79.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -40.39 and a beta of 2.33. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.69 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.80.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

