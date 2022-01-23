Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Price Hits $0.67 (IDIA)

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (CURRENCY:IDIA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001902 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded 36.1% lower against the US dollar. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a market cap of $30.16 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00051510 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,424.46 or 0.06879144 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00059451 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,221.40 or 0.99936979 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007490 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Profile

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

Buying and Selling Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access directly using U.S. dollars.

