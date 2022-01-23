Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,888,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 265,800 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 17.97% of Independence Realty Trust worth $384,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRT. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,640,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,147 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,732,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,246,000 after acquiring an additional 745,624 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,430,000 after acquiring an additional 686,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,966,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,155,000 after acquiring an additional 535,903 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,643,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,152,000 after acquiring an additional 390,615 shares during the period. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

NYSE IRT opened at $22.26 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 76.76, a P/E/G ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

