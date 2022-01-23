Indexed Finance (NDX) Trading Down 29.9% This Week

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001380 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $417,173.79 and $99.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00050996 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,431.85 or 0.06874899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00058002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,331.47 or 0.99882983 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007326 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

