Infinity Esaham (INFS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $764.00

Infinity Esaham (CURRENCY:INFS) traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Infinity Esaham has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Infinity Esaham coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Infinity Esaham has a market cap of $80,457.65 and $764.00 worth of Infinity Esaham was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00051417 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,493.21 or 0.06940140 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00058490 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,900.61 or 0.99933558 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007283 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Infinity Esaham Coin Profile

Infinity Esaham’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 635,122 coins. The official message board for Infinity Esaham is medium.com/@esahaminfinity/property-development-ecosystem-first-in-indonesia-using-blockchain-technology-3f6e0105927 . Infinity Esaham’s official Twitter account is @esahaminfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Infinity Esaham’s official website is e-sahaminfinity.com

Buying and Selling Infinity Esaham

