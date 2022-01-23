Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.60.

INGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of INGR opened at $97.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.98. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $73.82 and a 52 week high of $101.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Ingredion by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

