InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. upped their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get InMode alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INMD traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.01. 2,046,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,416. InMode has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $99.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.34.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. InMode had a return on equity of 46.95% and a net margin of 46.06%. The business had revenue of $94.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in InMode by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in InMode by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 538 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in InMode by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 526 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.