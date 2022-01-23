Innova (INN) Price Tops $0.0368

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last week, Innova has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Innova coin can currently be bought for about $0.0368 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Innova has a total market cap of $254,123.20 and $71.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Innova

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

