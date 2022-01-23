InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.36.
INNV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on InnovAge in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InnovAge in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised InnovAge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in InnovAge by 1,555.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 861,517 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in InnovAge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in InnovAge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in InnovAge by 5,126.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in InnovAge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.29% of the company’s stock.
InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that InnovAge will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.
About InnovAge
InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.
