Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,942 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. 36.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on INO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.

NASDAQ INO opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $824.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.49. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 3,391.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

