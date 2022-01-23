Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,884 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,231 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 11.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 751,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $42,206,000 after purchasing an additional 79,115 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 68.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 10.7% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.10.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.73. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $211.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

