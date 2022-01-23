Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.02 Million

Brokerages expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to post sales of $24.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.05 million and the highest is $24.50 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies reported sales of $12.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year sales of $82.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.18 million to $82.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $202.16 million, with estimates ranging from $198.87 million to $205.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $55.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day moving average is $38.85.

In related news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 176,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $8,411,604.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $8,328,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 447,439 shares of company stock valued at $20,644,692. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,826,000 after buying an additional 1,616,215 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,828,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,737,000 after buying an additional 106,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,852,000 after buying an additional 17,547 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,773,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,691,000 after buying an additional 164,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,072,000 after purchasing an additional 565,285 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

