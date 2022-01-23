Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Edgewood Management LLC

Edgewood Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,489,738 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 630,943 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises 5.0% of Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Edgewood Management LLC owned 2.01% of Intuit worth $2,961,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 66.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Intuit by 59.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTU stock opened at $528.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $627.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $579.91. The company has a market capitalization of $149.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.91, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $359.33 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $661.29.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008 in the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

