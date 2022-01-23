Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $328.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $338.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday. Erste Group lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $23.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $269.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,583,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,184. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $227.47 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $336.36 and its 200 day moving average is $343.02.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,259 shares in the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

