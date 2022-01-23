Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.37% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 76.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJM opened at $23.14 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.02 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.24.

