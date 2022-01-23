Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Dimension Capital Management LLC

Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.7% of Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the third quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.1% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 129,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,316,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.3% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,879,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 305,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,243,000 after buying an additional 23,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $351.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $390.19 and a 200 day moving average of $378.11. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $297.45 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

