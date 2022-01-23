Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,006 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $8,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,004,000 after buying an additional 1,561,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,991 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 985,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,827,000 after purchasing an additional 28,359 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,937,000 after purchasing an additional 31,435 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,774,000 after purchasing an additional 175,958 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $65.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.10. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $53.62 and a 1-year high of $68.86.

