Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stock Holdings Increased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 86,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,937,000 after purchasing an additional 31,435 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 875.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 362,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,056,000 after acquiring an additional 49,668 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV opened at $65.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.10. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $53.62 and a twelve month high of $68.86.

