InvestDigital (IDT) Hits Market Cap of $32,758.74

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded down 20.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. InvestDigital has a total market cap of $32,758.74 and $69,538.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InvestDigital coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded down 38.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00044683 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006061 BTC.

InvestDigital Coin Profile

InvestDigital (IDT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 123,989,133 coins. InvestDigital’s official website is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

InvestDigital Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestDigital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InvestDigital using one of the exchanges listed above.

