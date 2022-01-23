Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) 24 Hour Volume Hits $23,096.00

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000745 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $31.56 million and $23,096.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00045492 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006364 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Profile

IHF is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 117,975,076 coins and its circulating supply is 117,593,254 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

