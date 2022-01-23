ION (ION) Achieves Market Capitalization of $337,349.79

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One ION coin can now be bought for about $0.0245 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. ION has a market capitalization of $337,349.79 and approximately $4.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ION has traded 41% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00175246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00031499 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.31 or 0.00367744 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00067244 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00009230 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000474 BTC.

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,689,091 coins and its circulating supply is 13,789,091 coins. The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

