Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 546,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,784 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $13,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $87,739,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 26.7% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,959,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,173,000 after buying an additional 2,307,987 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 175.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,678,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,686,000 after buying an additional 1,704,784 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,273,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,782,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IOVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

IOVA stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.75. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $53.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.93.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

