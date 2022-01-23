iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Dimension Capital Management LLC

Dimension Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of Dimension Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Dimension Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $85.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.91. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $85.03 and a 52-week high of $86.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

