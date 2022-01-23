iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Holdings Boosted by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 196.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGZ opened at $116.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.16 and its 200-day moving average is $118.16. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $115.40 and a twelve month high of $119.64.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

