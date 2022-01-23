iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $7,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 137.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $102.01 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $84.53 and a 1 year high of $117.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.93.

