iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $18,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Summitry LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 467,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares during the period. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV now owns 112,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 176,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 233,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $112.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.72 and its 200-day moving average is $114.86. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.47 and a 12-month high of $117.67.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

