iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,887 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,968 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,085 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,952,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,840,000 after purchasing an additional 144,973 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,725,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,246,000 after purchasing an additional 112,473 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $112.23 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.47 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.86.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.