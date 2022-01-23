iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,800 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.38% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $11,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after buying an additional 118,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 31,328.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 80,514 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,682,000 after buying an additional 829,821 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of REET opened at $28.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.05. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $30.78.

