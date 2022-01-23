iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 785,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 6.4% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Gold Trust worth $26,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $36,000. 56.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $34.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average is $34.17. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $36.38.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

