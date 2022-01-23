iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Position Lessened by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682,389 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCHI. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3,456.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $63.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.59. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $60.19 and a 1-year high of $97.55.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

