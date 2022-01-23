iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Stake Reduced by Glovista Investments LLC

Glovista Investments LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI China ETF accounts for 11.5% of Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Glovista Investments LLC owned 0.63% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $39,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHI. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 244,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after buying an additional 57,723 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter valued at $337,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 105,212.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after buying an additional 58,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

MCHI opened at $63.52 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $60.19 and a 12 month high of $97.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.59.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.