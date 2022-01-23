iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Position Reduced by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,749 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $10,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 784,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,185,000 after buying an additional 32,659 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16,511.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 354,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,404,000 after purchasing an additional 352,519 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFG opened at $101.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.45.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

