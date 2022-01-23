iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Dimension Capital Management LLC

Dimension Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.7% of Dimension Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 514,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,386,000 after acquiring an additional 255,330 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 13,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,195,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $49.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.95.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

