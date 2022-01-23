iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) is Meditor Group Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

Meditor Group Ltd lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,800 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF comprises 3.5% of Meditor Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Meditor Group Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $7,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after buying an additional 43,232 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 287,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,726,000 after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 191,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 218,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,674,000 after purchasing an additional 26,109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $45.94 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.10 and a 200-day moving average of $47.54.

