iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 618.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,944 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.60% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF worth $5,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 151,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 746.2% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000.

KSA opened at $44.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.53. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $45.37.

