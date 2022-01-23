iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Holdings Boosted by Glovista Investments LLC

Glovista Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,585 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF accounts for 8.9% of Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Glovista Investments LLC owned 0.44% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $30,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 59.1% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter.

EWT opened at $64.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $55.19 and a 12 month high of $68.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.37.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

